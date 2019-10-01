<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles chief coach Samson Siasia has till October 10 to pay N36million ($100,000) before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland can entertain his appeal against the Federation of International Football (FIFA) over allegation of match-fixing.

The 52-year-old will began the process of clearing his name at CAS on October 28 against a life ban imposed on him by the football governing body.

However, the former coach has been told by the panel that the case would be struck out if he fails to pay the said amount before the October 10 deadline.

A source told newsmen that the coach is now in dilemma on how to raise the cash.

“This is somebody who managed to raise an additional N1.7m to release his mother who was kidnapped over 10 weeks ago. Now he is looking for N36m. Who will come to his rescue,” the source added.

FIFA on August 16 through the adjudicatory chamber of their independent Ethics Committee found Siasia “guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”