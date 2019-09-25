<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





African legend, Samuel Eto’o has named Liverpool forwards, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as the two players that deserve to win the FIFA Men’s Best Player award ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Juventus’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Eto’o believes Salah and Mane deserve the world top prize ahead of Messi, Ronaldo and Van Dijk after leading Liverpool to win last season’s UEFA Champions League title.

“The best one for me is Mohammed Salah or Sadio Mane,” Eto’o was quoted by Metro UK as telling reporters prior to the result when asked to pick between Messi, Ronaldo and Van Dijk.

“But they’re not here,” he added before walking away from the interview.

Messi had won this year’s FIFA Best Player on Monday at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy ahead of Van Dijk and Ronaldo.

The Argentine captain took the top honour with 46 per cent of scoring points, with Van Dijk receiving 38 per cent and Ronaldo 36 per cent.

Speaking after receiving the award, the 32-year-old told reporters: “It has been a long time without winning an individual prize.

“It is an award that I have for the first time and it is good to have it.”