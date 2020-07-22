



South African Football Association (SAFA) has received a response from Fifa advising them that they have the powers to extend the date of completion of the 2019-20 PSL season.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Safa said the season can be extended in terms of the Transfer Management System (TMS).

This means the suspended season can go beyond the August 31 deadline set by the PSL.

“The world football governing body, Fifa has written to the South African Football Association (Safa) advising them that they can extend the completion of the current Premier Soccer League season in terms of the Transfer Management System (TMS),” reads the statement.

Furthermore, Fifa mandated Safa to amend the start of the upcoming season as well as the registration of new players.

“In the same context, Fifa has given Safa the mandate to amend the start of the PSL next season (2020/2021) and this may require the Association to amend the registration periods provided in the TMS.”

Safa published part of the statement as sent to them by Fifa, and it reads as follows:





“As such, the association concerned should extend the end date of the ongoing season in the TMS, to reflect the match schedule. This may also require the association to amend the registration periods provided in the TMS.”

Safa acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said the association was pleased with the clarification from Fifa and assured the country that the referees will be ready come August 1.

“We are glad with the clarification we got from Fifa and we have already started preparation of the referees. They will arrive at the camp in batches and I want to assure everyone that the match officials will be ready, come 1 August 2020 when the PSL kicks off,” said Motlanthe.

Last week, Safa rejected PSL’s proposed return date of July 18, stating that the match officials were not ready and fit enough to complete the season.

The country’s FA further resolved that referees be mandated to a 14-day fitness and medical tests, a compromise on their side as Fifa requires match officials to undergo a three-week intense training programme before they can be deemed ready to resume work.

Safa offered to cover the costs of the 110 match officials which include accommodation, transportation and the conducting of tests.