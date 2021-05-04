World football governing body FIFA have approved five stadiums including the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for the home games of the Super Eagles in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The other approved stadiums are Teslim Balogun Stadium Lagos, the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu and the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.





Not approved is the National Stadium Surulere Lagos, which is undergoing renovation, same as the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Eagles will open the second round of the qualifiers in June against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Gernot Rohr has picked the Akwa Ibom Stadium as his best because of the size of the pitch and the hotel facilities available to the team.