<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

More than 720,000 tickets have been sold for the Women’s World Cup in France, according to Fifa.

The opening match between the hosts and South Korea at the Parc de Princes in Paris is sold out, along with the semi-finals and final, which are in Lyon.

Tickets for those games were bought within 48 hours of them going on sale.

The tournament is taking place between 7 June and 7 July, with England playing Scotland in their opening group game in Nice on 9 June.

Group games involving Netherlands v Cameroon, Nigeria v France and Sweden v United States are also sold out.

“Ticket sales figures show that people are excited about the competition and we are looking forward to seeing the stadiums across France packed with passionate fans,” said Fifa chief commercial officer Philippe Le Floc’h.