



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to announce a revised date for the remaining qualifying matches of the 2021 FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cup slated for January to March of next year.

Prompt News exclusively gathered that CAF will within a week write Member Associations (MAs) including Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the new dates for the African qualifiers which came to a halt at the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“I want to assure you that Member Associations will next week or before then receive directives from CAF headquarters on the new dates for the African qualifier matches. I can confirm that CAF Competitions Department, Youth Department and Organising Committee are currently working out the modalities for the restart of football activities in Africa including the conclusion of the African qualifier matches for the 2021 FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cup final respectively”, revealed our CAF sources.





Recall that the Executive Committee headed by CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, during a video-conference Executive Meeting held last Tuesday, June 30, 2020 announced that the relevant departments and committees of CAF have been mandated to come up with a roadmap on how to conclude the African qualifying matches which stopped at the outbreak of Covid-19 last March.

The world football governing body has recently rescheduled both junior competitions with the U-20 Women’s World Cup billed for Costa Rica and Panama from January to February 2021 while U-17 Women’s World Cup is to hold in India from February to March, 2021 respectively.

Nigeria’s Flamingos are two matches away from booking their tickets for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final in India while the Falconets had a date with Burkina Faso U-20 women’s football team before sports activities stopped because of Covid-19 lockdown.