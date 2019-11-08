<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Captain of Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to the 1993 Under-17 FIFA World Cup in Japan, Wilson Oruma, has said the team succeeded in winning the tournament because other countries underrated Nigeria.

Nigeria triumphed at the 1993 edition, making it the second time of winning the age grade competition, after winning it in 1985 for the first time.

Oruma, a member of the successful dream team (Under-23) at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, however, said, at present, other countries prepare hard to defeat Nigeria in the age grade football competition.

He spoke in Asaba, Delta State, during the official launch of Redson Bet, an indigenous sports betting company.

Oruma, who is the company’s brand ambassador, said though it was starting local, the brand will definitely go global.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Jeffrey Odumah, told journalists and other stakeholders that Redson Bet has come to revolutionise the betting industry.

Odumah said the company is a unique brand with features that provide comfort for all classes of persons to play and win in a more conducive atmosphere as against what presently obtains in the industry.

He said betting game is legal and a multimillion naira business, adding that Redson Bet will create employment opportunities for the people, and, thus, reduce crime.

The company’s Head of Operations, Mr. Adeyinka Soga-Oke, disclosed that Redson has agents in Warri and Ughelli areas of the state, Onitsha in Anambra State and Benin City in Edo State.