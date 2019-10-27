<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s number one citizen, Muhammadu Buhari, has heaped plaudits on the Golden Eaglets for the team’s impressive display in Saturday’s 4-2 win against Hungary in their opening Group B game at the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.

Manu Garba’s boys twice rallied back to defeat the Europeans who put up a brave fight in the encounter.

Hungary took the lead in the fourth minute after George Komaroni nodded home David Laslo’s cross but Samson Tijani equalised for Nigeria from the spot in the 20th minute.

The Eaglets went behind again on the half hour mark with Samuel Major curling home from inside the box.

Usman Ibraheem and Oluwatimileyin Adeniyi however scored within two minutes to complete a remarkable turnaround for Nigeria.

Tijani put an icing on the win with a sublime free kick five minutes from time.

“Our opening game in Brazil last night was a wonderful display that I am very proud of. Congratulations to the Golden Eaglets! I have no doubt in my mind that they are determined to win the #FIFAU17WC for an unparalleled sixth time,” President Buhari tweeted.

The Golden Eaglets will face Ecuador in their next game on Tuesday