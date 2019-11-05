<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigerian international Ike Shoronmu has warned the Golden Eaglets against underrating their round of 16 opponents Netherlands at the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil 2019.

The Manu Garba’s will be aiming to return to winning ways when they lock horns with the Dutch at Estadio Olimpico in Goiania on Wednesday.

The Netherlands qualified for the knock out stage as one best losers, after finishing third in Group D behind Japan and Senegal, while Nigeria finished on top of their group with six points.

Shorunmu, however opined that the Eaglets have upper hands going into the tie, but warns that the Dutch side will be hard nut to crack.

“I’ve strong confidence in this (Golden Eaglets) team. They have potent strike force. Though they have been conceding goals, don’t forget that the best form of defence is attack.

“But that’s not saying there is no need to tighten up the defence.

“This is the crucial stage of the competition. This is that stage where the best of any team comes out and I’m sure the Eaglets will win because the team is good”.

The former Besiktas of Turkey goaltender, also urged the team to stay focus through out the encounter.

“Any team that reaches the knockout stage of any competition must be good to have reached that stage.

“Of course, the Eaglets should not expect an easy game. Holland are not in Brazil for sightseeing.

“We (Eaglets) should remain focused, avoid complacency and never to say, after all, Netherlands finished third in their group.

“It’s a game of equal numbers and on the balance quality and of course patriotism, Eaglets will win but it is going to be a tough match.” he concluded.