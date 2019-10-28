<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Golden Eaglets defensive midfielder Hamzat Ojediran has sent a warning to Ecuador ahead of 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup at Goiania Stadium in Brazil.

Five-time champions swept past Hungary 4-2 in the opening match of the was Saturday evening, with three goals in six second-half minutes that were just rewarded for the persistence and determination of the Manu Garba side.

Ojediran told newsmen that the team is working hard preparing for the task ahead against the Ecuadorian team come Tuesday the 29th of October 2019 looking at the situations and the table result of the group.

“Hungary win is gone, what we are doing right now in the camp is training and working hard to get another win against the Ecuadorians” he said.

Nigeria are top of Group B with 3 point plus 2 goals while Ecuador also are second with 3 points and plus one goal on the log, as they also, defeated Australia by 2-1.