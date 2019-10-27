<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benedict Akwuegbu has described Nigeria’s U17s, the Golden Eaglets, as ‘fighters’ who can win laurel for the country, following their 4-2 comeback win against Hungary in Saturday’s opening Group B match of the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

Akwuegbu, a FIFA U-17 World Cup silver medalist at Scotland 1989 edition, spoke to newsmen Sunday afternoon from his base in London.

“The Golden Eaglets gave us a pleasant weekend gift with their victory over Hungary,” Akwuegbu who nicknamed ‘Austrian Bomber’ during his playing days said.

“I watched the match, from start to finish. Yes, they went behind twice. It shows that in modern day football, anything can happen.

“The most important thing is your reaction after going down. And I must say that these [Eaglets] are fighters to have recovered from those setbacks.

“I like their never give up spirit. That’s the true Nigerian team spirit and I must commend coach Manu Garba.

“He reacted positively, did the right thing and the Eaglets sparked back into life with the victory,” Akwuegbu stressed.

The former assistant team manager of Heartland and ex technical director of Mighty Jets of Jos posits that if the present Golden Eaglets squad keep their heads cool, they would be up to big things at Brazil 2019.

Akwuegbu continued: “Winning your first match in a major championship like this is very important.

“It gives the team confidence. It stands them in an advantaged position to qualify from the group.

“Now, their qualification fate is firmly in their hands and if they remain focused, why not, I believe they will deliver at the end of the day.”

Nigeria are the most successful nation in the history of FIFA U-17 World Cup with five titles.

The Golden Eaglets are chasing a possible sixth title at Brazil 2019. They will face Ecuador in their second Group (B) match at the Estadio Olimpico, Goiania.