Nigeria U17s captain, Samson Tijani, who was named Man of The Match in Golden Eaglets’ 4-2 win against Hungary in Saturday’s opening Group B match of the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil, says the team will come out better in the next match against Ecuador.

Tijani put up a commanding performance in the comeback win, drawing Nigeria level on 20th minute after Gyorgy Komaromi shot Hungary into the lead in the 3rd minute. The South Americans regained their lead through Samuel Major’s 28th minute goal.

Captain Tijani completed his brace with late 85th minute goal after Usman Ibrahim made it 2-2 in the 79th minute and Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi shot Nigeria into 3-2 lead in the 81st.

Soon after, the skippo heaped plaudits on his teammates for coming to the party brightly and promised the next match against Ecuador would be ‘better’.

“I’m happy that we won. I must commend my teammates for doing a good job tonight against Hungary,” Tijani said.

“We were to win our first game which is important for our confidence”.

The Golden Eaglets will be up against Ecuador in their second Group B fixture on Tuesday and Tijani who commended the Nigerian fans for standing behind them against Hungary promised Nigerians a better performance against the South Americans.

He added: “We are happy for the support Nigerians gave us against Hungary. We promise to do much better in our next match against Ecuador.”