Former Golden Eaglets coach John Obuh has congratulated the Golden Eaglets team following their comeback 4-2 win against Hungary in their opening game at the U17 world cup in Brazil but has advised the players to keep their focus and reduce the level of respect they show their opponents which he believes almost proved costly for the team after conceding early on.

“The Eaglets started the game with a lot of respect not the way i expected which led to pressure, if we go in with these respect mentality against tougher nations it will be very hard to recover or get a comeback”.

Coach Obuh, who won Silver Medal at the 2009 world cup in a chat with brila.net showered praises on the Eaglets players for their speed and shooting ability especially Akinwunmi Amoo who came in the 58th minutes, though he had reservations with the defence.

“The defenders were not fully alert, they have to be on top of their game for the 90 minutes, they have to understand this is the world cup and there is no room to lack confidence especially in defence, this is the only way to solve our issues of conceding goals”.

Nigeria who maintained their unbeaten U-17 World Cup opening matches record, will face Ecuador on Tuesday.