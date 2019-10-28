<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Golden Eaglets who tickled the fancy of many in Brazil after coming from behind to defeat Hungary 4-2 in the opener of FIFA U-17 World cup, will be hoping to consolidate as they face Ecuador on Tuesday at 9pm.

The Manu Garba led side who posted what could pass for nostalgic mini reminder of the Damman Miracle of 1989, were 2-1 down in the closing minutes of the battle against Hungary but turned the table scoring three goals in seven minutes.

The match between Nigeria and Ecuador promises to be full of fireworks as both teams have minds set on building on victories recorded in the opener.

The Ecuadorians beat Australia 2-1 in their opening match but with Nigeria leading the group on superior goal difference.

Ecuador who are making their fifth appearance in the competition crashed out in the group stage in their first appearance at the 1987 edition in Canada, booked their exit in the group of 16 in the 2011 edition in Mexico while finishing as quarterfinalists twice in 1995 and 2015 respectively.

One of the highlights of Ecuador’s performance en-route the quarterfinals in the 2015 edition, was their 4-1 demolition of Russia in the round of 16 before they were however shown the door by Mexico following a 2-0 defeat.

With Coach Garba reportedly declaring operation consolidate against Ecuador, it is apparent that hard working Eaglets Captain Samson Tijani and his teammates will be firing from all angles from the first blast of the whistle.