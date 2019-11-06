<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Netherlands manager Vander Veen Peter has taken a time-out of their win over Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets at the ongoing FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.

The cadet Oranje side hammered five-time world champions 3-1 during their last 16 clash on Tuesday night, November 5, to progress to the quarterfinal rounds.

Speaking moments after the game Peter stressed the thorough analysis of the Eaglets from a coach very familiar with Nigerian football played an important role in the win.

“Before now, the Netherlands had only won a game before the Nigerian match, and it motivated us as a team to want to go higher,” Vander Veen Peter summed up.