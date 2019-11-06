Netherlands manager Vander Veen Peter has taken a time-out of their win over Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets at the ongoing FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.
The cadet Oranje side hammered five-time world champions 3-1 during their last 16 clash on Tuesday night, November 5, to progress to the quarterfinal rounds.
Speaking moments after the game Peter stressed the thorough analysis of the Eaglets from a coach very familiar with Nigerian football played an important role in the win.
“Before now, the Netherlands had only won a game before the Nigerian match, and it motivated us as a team to want to go higher,” Vander Veen Peter summed up.