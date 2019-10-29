<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Golden Eaglets striker and FIFA U-17 World Cup winner, Ebere Osinachi, has challenged the current squad gunning for glory in Brazil to work their socks to be crowned world champions.

Currently with Clube Esportivo Lajeadense of Brazil, the tireless striker who scored one of the goals in the 4-2 semi-final defeat of Mexico at Estadio Municipal de Concepción in 2015 said the coach Manu Garba-led side must keep the momentum following the brilliant manner they snatched a 4-2 win over Hungary in their Group B opening match.

“ It is difficult to predict if the present squad can win the World Cup but what I know they need to work very hard and be better than all the other teams in the World Cup,” the 21-year-old Osinachi said in an interview with newsmen.

The Golden Eaglets will today return to the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania where they hammered Hungary 4-2 on Saturday and Osinachi has volunteered to be at the stands in order to cheer his compatriots to glory yet again.

“Nigeria did well today (against Hungary) and hopefully, I would be at their next game to offer them my support,” the former striker of ASJ Academy in Owerri. “I will have to travel from my base to Goiania to watch the match.

“I really like the way they fought against Hungary because they were losing 2-1 at a point but they fought back, it was good and I hope they can keep on fighting that way.”

Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash with Ecuador at the same Estadio Olimpico, starting at 9 pm Nigeria time, promises to be explosive, with both teams aware that victory would mean an early slot in the championship’s Round of 16.

Captain Samson Tijani was quoted as saying by thenff.com that the team has been much energized by the words of love and encouragement by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) after their 4-2 spanking of Hungary: “We are very happy to have seen the congratulatory messages by the President. Our morale has been lifted even higher, and we will go into the match against Ecuador with greater determination to win.”