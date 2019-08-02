<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fidelis Ilechukwu is set for a new adventure with five-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Heartland, after turning down a juicy offer to renew his contract with MFM Football Club of Lagos.

Ilechukwu, who has been the head coach of the Olukoya Boys for over a decade, Completesports.com reliably gathered, has decided to end his stay at the club with Heartland his preferred destination.

It would be recalled that Ilechukwu was close to leaving the Church Club few years ago, but was prevailed upon by the management of the club to have a change of mind.

Under his tutelage, MFM rose from a mere amateur club to the top flight of domestic football in Nigeria and has maintained their status ever since despite a shrewd budget.

After barely escaping relegation in their first season in the NPFL, MFM FC finished second behind Plateau United a season later. and also represented Nigeria in the CAF Champions League.

Ilechukwu also currently works as assistant coach with the Nigeria U-23 side.