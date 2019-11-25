<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach of NPFL side Heartland FC Fidelis Ilechukwu has expressed his deep concern about his team despite the Owerri side’s 1-0 win over Jigawa Golden stars incidentally been their first win of the league season coming on match day 5.

Ilechukwu speaking with newsmen said the Owerri side haven’t played up to expectation and this has been a great source of worry which has also been the root cause of the team’s slow start to the season.

“I’ll make sure we do everything possible to make sure we make correction. But with what I saw played by the team, I am not happy because defenders make so many errors in the defence line, I don’t know why, it happened in Lobi and we pay for it within 30 minutes.

“It also happened today against Jigawa but we thank God that keeper is always there.”