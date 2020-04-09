<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Heartland Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has stated that the League Management company should crown Plateau United as champions if there are no chances of resuming the league this season due to the pandemic COVID-19.

Ilechukwu in an exclusive chat with newsmen stated that Plateau united should be crowned champions because they have done well by dominating the league to this point.





“To me, if by the end of the day we can’t continue with the league because of this virus, I’m also of the opinion that Plateau united should not only represent the country in the continent but also be crowned the champions of the league,” he said.

“Plateau United have done so much showing enough qualities home and away, although some people still believe that the League us still open which I also agree’

“But if at the end of the day we are unable to continue, I think they deserve to be crowned the champion based on their performances, that’s the truth“.