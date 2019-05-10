<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fidelis Ilechukwu has showered encomiums on his first assistant Obinna Suleiman, whom he claim has technical know-how to lead MFM FC of Lagos.

Suleiman was in the dug-out as the Olukoya Boy gave their Top 3 finish a big boost as they shared the spoils with Wikki Tourist in Gombe.

“I am proud of Obinna Suleiman, with the rookie team he took to Gombe, they were able to muscled out a valuable point off Wikki,” begins the MFM FC gaffer.

“I have lots of respect for him despite him been my assistant, Suleiman can be a top manager in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

“Not Ilechukwu alone, he and the other assistants deserve all the credits, as this is not the first time he has got result for MFM FC on the road.

“This season alone, Suleiman while acting in my capacity has got a point each away to Katsina United and now Wikki Tourist.”

“He’s also one of the brain behind the team, as he’s a risk taker like me and shares my football philosophy.

“I stand to be corrected and with facts avaliable, I am the only coach in the Nigeria Professional Football League that believes in young players and can take the risk of featuring a starting eleven made up of rookies for a game irrespective of the team.

“For three seasons in a row, we have used a fresh starting 11 made up of talented and committed young players, who of course have little or no NPFL experience to execute a game and got result.

“The squad Suleiman paraded against Wikki Tourist on Matchday 18 attests to my claim. Fourteen changes were made to the squad that beat Rivers Utd 1-0 in Lagos on Sunday, and in Gombe 11 players out of the 14 featured in the squad that took on Wikki, which of course were new set of starters and the team still got a point.

“For me, Obinna Suleiman is sign of better things to happen in future for these youngsters and of course MFM FC. He has the technical qualities, understands the work ethics of the game, above all committed and dedicated to duty,” Ilechukwu said.

The Olukoya Boys, who are 3rd in Group A log with 28 points, welcome Remo Stars to Agege Stadium on Sunday in a South-West Derby.