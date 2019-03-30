<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

MFM head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu believes the time is ripe for his team to end their barren run against seven-time NPFL champions Enyimba.

The Olukoya Boys are yet to record a win against the Peoples Elephant in any top flight fixture.

Both teams will clash in a top of the table encounter at the ‘Soccer Temple’ Agege Stadium Lagos on Sunday in a NPFL matchday-13 fixture.

MFM sit a the top of the NPFL Group A log with 22 points, three more than Enyimba who occupy second position.

“Enyimba game is very important for us you know we have not beaten them before in our home and away games,” Ilechukwu told the club’s official website.

“It’s a game we must win to remain at the top. We know their antics, we know their strengths and we know everything about Enyimba Football Club. I can tell you their possible line-up.

“Oladapo, (Abdulrahman) Bashir, (Thomas) Zenke, Onuwa (Chukwuka) and (Stanley) Okorom may likely start but we have prepared for them. So anything less than three points is a failure. We have prepared for the game and we are waiting for them.

“I am aware that Enyimba is a technical side and also of their unbeaten run. MFM Football Club, we are number one on the log on merit, and we are no pushover, so come Sunday Enyimba must fall.”