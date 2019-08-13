<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Newly contracted Heartland of Owerri head coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has told newsmen that leaving MFM FC of Lagos was the most difficult decision so far in his career.

Ilechukwu reiterates it’s ‘painful’ leaving the church club he nurtured from nowhere to prominence.

He says the Olukoya Boys he left behind was dear to his heart no matter where finds himself.

“I don’t want to talk about MFM because it is so painful leaving and talking about them now,”‘ ‘The Working One’ starts in a chat with newsmen.

“MFM FC is always in my heart because they are like my father and I’m like their first son.

“At MFM, the fans love me so much, they didn’t want me to go, but honestly, it was a tough decision for me to leave.”

Ilechukwu admits his consolation is that he waa able to bring up coaches who can successfully step into his shoes and fill the void he left behind at MFM FC.

“You know we have a lot of coaches there who I trained,” the young tactician who is assistant coach to Imama Amapakabo at the U-23 Olympic Eagles said.

“And I believe that they can as well put themselves in my shoes and be able to do well in the team.”

He urges the MFM FC hierarchy to extend the kind of support he enjoyed while at the club to his successor.

“In such situation, you just have to give them opportunity and support such as was given to me,” he recommended.

“I won’t say I’m happy leaving MFM because they love me so much. One would always love to stay where he is loved.”

Ilechukwu plans to inculcate his ‘tikki takka’ football philosophy in his new club, Heartland.

“It has been my philosophy and that’s also what I want to bring to Heartland. It is very important to play good football, keeping the ball on the ground with style.

“So, this is part of what we want to do at Heartland”.

‘The Working One’ quickly informs that having succeeded at the modest MFM FC, his objective is to replicate same at the Naze Millionaires.

“Whatever that is seen as success that I achieved at MFM, I will repeat the same here at Heartland,” he assured.

“It is very important. Before I came here, (Heartland), they already know my worth and what I have [technically].

“So I will do everything possible with the support of everybody because support is very important.

“It’s not going to be only me. With the support of everybody, we will return Heartland back to glory.”