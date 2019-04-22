<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

MFM Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has stated that his side still has a lot of work to do following their 1-0 loss to Enugu Rangers on Sunday.

Ivorian star Seka Pascal made the difference by scoring in the 36th minute as Rangers maintained their stay at the summit of the log in Group A of the NPFL.

According to Ilechukwu, the Flying Antelopes are a very good side and beating such a team will always be a difficult task.

“We lost to a very good side with the best coach [Gbenga Ogunbote] in the country. We did our best but it was not good enough. We shall go back to work on our weak points before our next game. We can still make it,” the MFM coach told the club media.

MFM has 24 points from 16 games and are occupying the last playoff spot in Group A but they have Lobi Stars breathing down their necks as the Pride of Benue are just one point behind in fourth position.

In the next round of games, the Olukoya Boys will be hoping to return to winning ways as they host Rivers United at the Agege Stadium.

Their last two games at home against Enyimba and Lobi Stars ended in barren draws for coach Ilechukwu’s side.