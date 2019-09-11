<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Heartland FC will attempt another shot at revamping and building for the future with newly appointed Head Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, a challenge the Young football Manager embraces, wholehearted.

Ilechukwu announced his departure from MFM FC, a few months after the conclusion of the 2018/19 NPFL season.

His over 10 years operating in the most conservative environment has shaped his philosophy as a Coach and this is the first thing he wants to instill in his new team.

‘I want to stabilize this team,’ he said..

‘Heartland is a big side, but in the last few seasons the club has been relegated and struggled in the NPFL, I hope to correct that.’

The team still has the core of players from last season, but Ilechukwu brought two former players from MFM FC, notable Zikiye Jonathan.

He explained that there aren’t any plans to raid the Olukoya Boys for reinforcements.’

We are training, and at least it should take two weeks for players to grab the idea of how a Coach wants to play. I have no intention of bringing in every player I need from MFM,’ Ilechukwu explained.

At the moment he admits there’s no pressure but a personal drive to immediately impact the club and perhaps a silverware in his first season will be great consolation.