Fernando Torres scored his first goal in Japanese football as Sagan Tosu defeated Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Emperors Cup.

The match marked the first time the Spaniards have met since moving to the J.League this summer.

Torres and Iniesta both started the match on the substitutes bench before being introduced in the second half.

By that stage Sagan Tosu were already two goals to the good but there was still time left for Torres, who has struggled since his move to Japan from Atletico Madrid, to score his first goal for the club in the 84th minute and wrap up the victory.

“It is normal, [when you] get to a new place [to take time to adjust],” Torres told Kyodo News.

Torres will be hoping this goal in Japan’s main domestic cup competition will be the boost he needs as his club look to scramble out of the relegation zone in the J.League.

Sagan Tosu are in the relegation playoff spot in the J.League with 11 games of the season remaining.

Torres moved to the J.League side in July, and has made seven appearances in all competitions since, and previously spoke about getting over his goal drought at the club.

Iniesta has had more fortune since his move in July, with Vissel Kobe currently in fourth place and chasing an AFC Champions League qualification spot.

He scored a memorable goal in his second game for the club, linking up with former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski to help beat Jubila Iwata 3-2.