Fernando Llorente believes the decision to award his decisive goal for Tottenham against Manchester City was the right one.

Llorente scored in the 73rd minute of Spurs’ 4-3 second-leg loss to City, but they reached the Champions League semi-finals on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw.

The VAR reviewed the goal after the ball appeared to hit the forward’s arm, eventually going in off his thigh, and it stood.

While admitting the ball struck his hand, Llorente said the decision to award the goal was the right one.

“I feel that, a little bit, touching the hand but the hand is near the ball, you know. I didn’t see the ball,” he said.

“I didn’t try to hit the ball with the hand and I think it has to be goal, but you never know in this moment.”

Llorente’s goal was his eighth of the season and second in the Champions League and came after he was introduced in the first half.

The Spaniard said he always believed in his ability to deliver for Spurs, who will face Ajax in the semi-finals.

“I’m very proud because it’s not easy,” Llorente said.

“Coming in the game in this unbelievable game with a lot of pressure, in a difficult moment as well but I always believe in me, in my opportunities. This is what I do.”