Spain’s players “have no doubts” about David de Gea after his error during their opening World Cup match against Portugal, says manager Fernando Hierro.

The 27-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper was at fault for Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal during Friday’s exciting 3-3 draw in Sochi.

Spain are preparing for their second Group B game against Iran in Kazan on Wednesday (19:00 BST).

“Goalkeeper is a special position, with a special psychology,” said Hierro.

“We have no doubts. Honestly. He doesn’t doubt himself either.

Ronaldo scored from all three of Portugal’s attempts on target, and De Gea was criticised in the Spanish media.

Hierro, who was appointed on the eve of La Roja’s opening game following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, said he “embraced” De Gea after the game.

De Gea was named in the Professional Footballers’ Association team of the year after an impressive season at Premier League runners-up United.

But his error gifted Switzerland their goal in a 1-1 friendly draw just before Spain departed for Russia, and they have already conceded once more than in the whole of their triumphant 2010 World Cup campaign.

“Only those of us who put on the gloves and go out on the field know how difficult it is,” said De Gea.

“The coach is with me. It was an error and these things can happen.”