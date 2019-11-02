<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has hinted that he has no plans to retire.

The Brazilian’s contract expires this season and it remains unclear if it will be renewed following the arrival of Rodri this season.

“I always say I’ll play until my mind will allow me to play.

“When I feel happy and motivated to play every day this is important. To train happy and fresh everyday so until I don’t feel like this, I will play, but I don’t want to say until 37, 38, 40; we shall see,” he told Manchester Evening News.

Fernandinho has deputised in the centre of defence this season, making a total of nine appearances in all competitions.