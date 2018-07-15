Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are “handing over their crown” as the world’s best players to teenage France forward Kylian Mbappe, says former England defender Rio Ferdinand.

Mbappe, 19, scored his side’s fourth goal as France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final in Moscow, and won the tournament’s best young player award.

“He is the guy who will be standing up on that Ballon d’Or podium in years to come. Easy,” added former Manchester United Ferdinand.

“I hope my old club are chasing him. He has that connection with Paul Pogba too.”