Turkish giants Fenerbahce are interested in signing Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru on loan from French outfit, AS Monaco, in January.

Onyekuru linked up with Monaco for £12.5m from Everton this summer but has struggled for regular playing time at the club.

The 22-year-old has managed just four league appearancesfor the principality club since arrival with the duo of Islam Slimani and Wissam Ben Yedder ahead of him in the pecking order.

According to a report in Turks Voetbal, Fenerbahce are willing to dole out €3m to sign Onyekuru on loan in January.

They however face stiff competition from rivals Galatasaray who are also keen on the former KAS Eupen striker.

Onyekuru spent last season on loan at Galatasaray where he scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for Fathi Terim’s men.

He has also expressed strong desire to return to the Turkish Super Lig champions.