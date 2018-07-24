Fenerbahce have made a loan offer for Swansea forward Andre Ayew, according to Sky Sports.

Swansea were relegated from the Premier League last season and it is believed talks between the clubs over the Ghanaian are ongoing.

Ayew, 28, returned to the Welsh side on deadline day in January following a year-and-a-half stint at West Ham.

He originally signed for the club on a free transfer in 2015 from Marseille – and scored 12 goals in 34 Premier League games – before moving the Hammers for a then club-record fee of £20.5m.

At West Ham, he registered nine goals in 43 Premier League games before breaking another club-record fee, this time at Swansea, who paid £18m for his services.