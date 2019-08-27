<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

France defender Adil Rami has joined Fenerbahce following his sacking by Marseille.

The 33-year-old’s contract with the Ligue 1 side was terminated two weeks ago for gross misconduct, after he reportedly skipped training to take part in a reality TV show.

Rami, who spent two years at Marseille following spells with Lille, Valencia, AC Milan and Sevilla, has been handed a one-year deal by Fenerbahce with the option of a further 12 months.

“I’m very happy to be here,” he told his new club’s official website. “I’ve watched the derbies before – there is a real passion here.

“I’m going to start training now with my new team-mates. I’m going to try to find myself slowly, then I will prepare for the matches.

“I’m so proud to be here. I will do my best as a part of the Fenerbahce family.”

Rami was part of France’s World Cup-winning squad last year but did not play a single minute in Russia.