Victor Moses could be back in action for Fenerbahce this Sunday after spending close to two months on the sidelines due to a muscle injury.

The Nigeria winger who is on loan at the Turkish side announced his return to training through his Twitter handle ahead of their Turkish Super Lig fixture against Denizlispor.

The 28-year-old was injured in their opening match against Gaziantep FK and even scored the opening goal before he was replaced by Ferdi Kadioglu 13 minutes from time.

“Back in training 🙏,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Moses has spent close to two months on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury in the opening game of the season against Gaziantep FK.

Now in his second season, Moses scored four goals in 22 appearances Fenerbahce last season.