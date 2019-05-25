<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fenerbahce face sanctions from UEFA after breaching their Financial Fair Play (FFP) agreement in 2018-19.

The Super Lig giants signed a settlement agreement in May 2016, but UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) said on Friday the club failed to meet their break-even target.

The CFCB has consequently referred Fenerbahce to its adjudicatory chamber, which could lead to a ban from European competition.

Meanwhile, Porto will operate under transfer restrictions and a limitation on their European squad size, having “partially fulfilled” their targets.

Galatasaray and Maccabi Tel Aviv were deemed to be in compliance and will stay in the settlement regime.