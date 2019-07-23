<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eljif Elmas will join Serie A side Napoli from Fenerbahce, it was confirmed on Monday.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce announced North Macedonia international Elmas is set to fly to Italy to complete his reported €15 million (‎£13m/$17m) move to Napoli.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Napoli throughout the transfer window and he will now fill the midfield void left by Amadou Diawara’s transfer to Roma and Marko Rog’s proposed switch to Cagliari.

“Eljif, who wears our uniform at a young age and who is proud of being a supporter of Fenerbahce, carries our coat of arms with his potential and loyalty to our colours. Wish you a future full of success,” Fenerbahce said in a statement.

“We believe that our footballer will represent Fenerbahce and our country in the best way in his new team.”

Gittiğin yerde de parıl parıl parlaman dileğiyle! 💎🙏 🔗 https://t.co/0YyRqhOsV4 pic.twitter.com/OWDYujLOKu — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) July 22, 2019

Elmas joined Fenerbahce from North Macedonian side Rabotnicki in 2017.

He scored four goals in 29 league appearances last season as Fenerbahce finished sixth in the Super Lig.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has already spent big this summer, bringing in Greek defender Kostas Manolas from Serie A rivals Roma for €36 million (‎£32m/$41m).

And he is also chasing Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez, who is reportedly keen to reunite with his former manager.

Napoli finished 11 points off champions Juventus last season, and Ancelotti knows the club must continue to bring in quality players if they are to close the gap at the top.