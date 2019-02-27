



Fenerbahce coach. Ersun Yanal has revealed that it was a tactical decision to remove Victor Moses in last Monday’s derby match against Besiktas in the Trukish Super Lig which ended 3-3.

Yanal had to rise to the defence of the former Nigeria international who played for 45 minutes before making way for Andre Ayew at half time whose arrival changed the tempo of the match in favour of the Canaries who were down by three goals.

“I have no right to complain about any of my players, including the players I’ve made. Every player is playing badly. The team is playing badly. It would be very wrong to connect this to a player. Isla or Victor came out of the game but not because they were bad, they had to send a message to the team and play together.

And in a space of 12 minutes into the second half, Fenerbahce drew level to the shock of their opponents who had thought they were coasting to victory.

But despite putting up a good performance in the second half, Yanal charged his players to always take every game seriously.

“We played well in the second half of our break minutes. There is no next word because every match is important to us.Players have to continue to do this and in the next games both the pace and the desire to win the match must be higher.

“I think we learned this today. We must win all the matches by looking ahead without making any excuses,” he said on the club’s website.