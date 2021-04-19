



Turkish giants, Fenerbache, have proposed an exchange deal that will see Emmanuel Dennis come over, while Tanzania star Ally Samatta joins Belgian champions Club Brugge.

Dennis still has a year left on his contract with Club Brugge even after his loan spell in the Bundesliga with FC Cologne.

The Nigeria star is no longer welcome at the Belgian champions after the many controversies around him this term.





Samatta, on the other hand, is on a season-long loan at Fenerbache, who are obliged to buy the Tanzania captain for six million Euros thereafter.

According to Fotomac, and reported by scorenigeria, the Istanbul giants will now be open to exchanged Samatta for Dennis to Club Brugge.

Samatta has so far scored five goals in 25 Super Lig appearances.