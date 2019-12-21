<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Turkish side Fenerbache want Ahmed Musa in January transfer window from his Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr.

Musa featured for 90 minutes in Al Nassr’s 3-0 away win against Al Adallah at the Prince Abdullah bin Malawi Sports City Stadium on Thursday evening was linked with the Fenerbache last summer before he opted to join Saudi Arabian side.

According to Turkish paper, Fanatik claimed that Fenerbahce are hoping to bring Musa back to European football after making a huge impact with CSKA Moscow, winning three Russia Premier League titles.

Former Kano Pillars star who is currently the most capped Nigeria international having featured 85 times for the Super Eagles, scoring 15 times is unhappy with Al Nassr with his contract with his Saudi club until 2022 but an initial loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent could see the Nigerian forward move to Turkey soon.

Musa set to joined Victor Moses, Mikel John Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Anthony Nwakaeme, Abdullahi Shehu, Sikiru Olatunbosun, Aminu Umar, Olarenwaju Kayode, Azubuike Okechukwu, Anthony Chigaemezu Uzodimma, and Paul Mukairu already form a strong Nigerian contingent in the Turkish top flight.