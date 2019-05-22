<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief Executive Officer, Forte Oil Plc, Femi Otedola, paid a courtesy visit to Christain Chukwu who is recuperating at the Wellington Hospital, Circus London.

The African football legend had battled life-threatening ailment in an Enugu hospital for some months now.

Otedola, the oil and gas magnate through his representative Philip Akinola was in Enugu to present a $50,000 cheque to Chukwu to fast track his medical treatment overseas.

NIgeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, accompanied Otedola on the visit.

“@realFemiOtedola visits recuperating former @NGSuperEagles coach, Christian Chukwu at the Wellington Hospital, Circus Road, St John’s Woods London,” NFF tweeted on its official Twitter platform on Tuesday.

Chukwu captained the Green Eagles team that won Nigeria’s first ever Africa Cup of Nations Cup title in 1980.

He was assistant coach to Sebastine Broadricks when Nigeria won the first FIFA Under 17 World Cup in 1985.

With Clemens Westerhof, Chukwu won the Nations Cup in Tunisia in 1994. He has thus won the Nations Cup as a player and as a coach. The same team qualified Nigeria for their first ever World Cup finals. As the Super Eagles assistant coach, he won the Nations Cup title in 1994.