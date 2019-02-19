



Lobi stars goalkeeper Femi Kayode has stated that the NPFL side still have very much upper most in their mind getting flying ahead of next set of matches in the NPFL.

Kayode speaking in a chat said Lobi stars aren’t carried away with the lure of been active on the continent as the team is equally very concerned about ensuring a return to the continent next season by ensuring they post a good outing at the end of the current campaign starting with their own game number 4 of the season when they play host to Remo stars in one of the midweek fixtures in the league.

Meanwhile, Enyimba forward Ibrahim Mustapha has stated that the People’s Elephants will come good again this season despite the club’s unconvincing start to the current league season but with result coming their way lately which has seen them rise to third on the league table.

Mustapha, speaking in a chat, said the team didn’t start well but is determined to ensure they return to the summit of the league and pick the first of the two tickets to fight for the Super 4 at the end of the season.