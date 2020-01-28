<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Experienced winger and former Nigeria international Felix Ogbuke has rejoined Enugu Rangers six months after he was considered surplus for requirement and eased out by the Coal City Flying Antelopes.

Ogbuke had previously represented Nigeria at the U17s, U20s, U23s and at the full senior international level.

The left-footed winger penned a two season contract with his childhood club, Rangers in 2017 following a move from Vietnamese top league side, QNK Quang Nam.

But after helping the seven time Nigeria Champions prosecute the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup as well as helping them secure a ticket back to the Confederation Cup following a third place finish in the 2019 NPFL super Six playoffs, Rangers hierarchy refused to renew Ogbuke’s contract.

And after tottering in the domestic top flight and almost eliminated from the CAF confederation Cup, officials of the Flying Antelopes have now recalled the player as they look to inject new life and vigour into the squad.





“I’m on my way to training right now. I’m now back to Rangers so let’s talk later, say, after training”, Ogbuke said when newsmen called him on his mobile phone Tuesday morning.

But an official of the club who does not want his name in print told newsmen that Ogbuke’s recall was necessitated by need for injection of experienced players into Rangers.

“Remember that we demoted eight players to the youth team. The idea was for us to bring in experienced players and Ogbuke is one of them,” the official said.

Rangers are already out of the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup title race but will welcome Al Masry of Egypt in a dead rubber group A fixture at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Pyramids of Egypt who lost at home 1-0 to Rangers at the weekend are through to the quarter finals with 12 points, alongside fellow Egyptian side, Al Masry who have nine points with Rangers third on the standings with five points.