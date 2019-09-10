<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Felix Ogbuke has charged the Olympic Eagles to be at their best and check Sudan’s dangerous wing play in today’s decisive second leg of the CAF U-23 Nations Cup qualifiers at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Ogbuke, who represented Nigeria at the U-23 level in 2003, says the Imama Amapakabo’s team should be wary of the Sudanese side’s ‘fast breaks and wing play’, insisting the Nigerians will prevail if they remain focused and not underrate their opponents.

“I’ve been following the U-23 national team through one of the young players in the team who happens to be my close friend,” Ogbuke tol newsmen on the sidelines at the ongoing Tico Select/Ekwueme Preseason Tournament at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

“And my close observation is that this current Olympic Eagles have a lot of potential. The players are young, strong and talented.

“If you ask me, I’ll say they will beat Sudan and come out victorious and make it to the U-23 AFCON finals in Egypt.

“But then, it is important they don’t get carried away. They cannot afford to be complacent or relax and lose concentration.

“It isn’t going to be an easy game at all. Sudan too, are ambitious and want to go to the U-23 AFCON and the 2020 Olympic Games too.

“So, it won’t a walk in the park kind of game. No easy stroll at all because the Sudanese, like all Arab teams, will always be fast on the break and from the wings too.

“They are always dangerous on the counter attack. Olympic Eagles should take good care of that and if they do, victory will be ours in Asaba,” Ogbuke said.

Sudan go into Tuesday’s crucial tie with 1-0 pyrrhic lead from the first leg match last week in Omdurman.

The Imama Amapakabo’s team will need at least a win of two goals difference in today tie at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, to overhaul the first leg deficit and secure a spot in the U-23 AFCON finals.

Ogbuke, who currently with Enugu Rangers further told newsmen he will be delighted if the olympic Eagles edge out Sudan.

“I’ll be happy because Nigeria is my country,” he added.

“I’ve been a part of the team at this level in my own time. So, surely, I’m going to be extremely delighted if the U23 Eagles win the game and get the ticket for the championship in Egypt.”