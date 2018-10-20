Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu has insisted his club should not be written off as they could still go to Raja Casablanca and win to qualify for the final of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup despite the loss at home to the Moroccans.

Enyimba lost 1-0 to Raja in the semi-final first leg in Aba and the return leg is fixed for Wednesday in Casablanca.

Anyansi has now led the rallying cry that the club can beat the odds to reach the Confederation Cup final.

“In football, it is never over until it is over,” he told the team.

“I know that a lot of people have written you off after we lost in Aba, but this is the semifinal where nothing is decided until the second leg is played.

“The match in Aba was just like the first half, so we are going to Casablanca for the second half.

“I have not given up and I don’t want you to give up. I want you to see this as an opportunity to write your names in gold because the whole world will be amazed if we are able to do it.”

Anyansi also recalled times that ‘The People’s Elephant’ have had to redeem themselves from similar situations in the past.

“This is not the first time that we’ve been in this situation. I remember when we won the Champions League in 2004, we had a bad result against Petro Atletico here in Aba but went over there to beat them,” he recounted.

“That same year in the semifinal, we were able to beat Esperance in front of their home fans. These are some of the reasons I haven’t given up.”

The return match against Raja in Casablanca will kick off 8pm Nigerian time Wednesday.