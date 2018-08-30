The Chairman, Enyimba International FC of Aba, Felix Anyansi-Agwu, says the team’s victory over Cara Brazzaville of Congo on Wednesday marked the happiest moment for him as a football administrator.

Anyansi-Agwu made the assertion at a post-match news conference at the Enyimba FC Stadium in Aba shortly after the Peoples’Elephants defeated Cara Brazzaville 1-0 in their CAF Confederation’s Cup in Group C on Wednesday.

According to him, his team’s victory in the tension-soaked match was pleasant because they have qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup quarter-finals, adding that the win was a delightful way to dedicate their remodelled stadium.

He said he was optimistic that Enyimba would win because of his firm faith in God, noting that they got the last minute victory because God wanted to show His hands were upon the club.

Anyansi-Agwu, however, expressed displeasure with the attitude of the Enyimba fans immediately after the match ended, saying that football administrators globally frown at such a rush onto the field of play.

He said steps would be taken to check a repeat of the undesirable attitude by fans which could earn the club some sanctions.

Speaking, Cara Brazzaville Coach, Jacque Ontsira, said that his team knew Enyimba would fight hard to defeat them so they adopted a defensive game.

He, however, expressed delight at the effectiveness of the tactics as his team also qualified after the group’s second match between Williamsville and Djoliba ended in a goalless draw.

Enyimba FC Coach, Usman Abdullah, said that his team played their heart out because only a hard fight would ensure their victory and qualification.

He said: “We did not come out to depend on the result of the other teams. The result came out positively for both teams that played in Aba today. Our game plan was to win.

“I am happy we got the three points not only because this is the first continental game in Aba but because it feels so good to dedicate the stadium with a win.”

He described the return of the peoples’ elephant to Aba, their home ground as “a positive thing” that would pay dividends, adding that this was the first time they were playing in the stadium in three years.

The coach said that since the last three years, they had never played with their home support, but added that now such a support would enhance their performances.

Abdullah said his team begins preparation immediately against the semi-finals by working harder than ever before.

The Team’s Captain, Mfon Udoh, said the pitch was pleasantly different from those in Calabar and Port Harcourt where they played their matches in the last three years.

He said Enyimba walked on a tight rope playing against their opponents to qualify for the quarter-finals, expressing joy that they eventually won.

NAN reports that the goal which came through Wasiu Alalade in the third minute of extra time was made possible through a free kick by Mfon Udoh which bounced off the cross bar.

Enyimba has booked a place in the quarter-finals stage of the competition, with 12 points, which is three points higher than Cara that now occupies the second position.