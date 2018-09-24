Chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu has maintained Enyimba will not be scared of Moroccan foes Raja Casablanca in their first-ever CAF Confederation Cup semifinal on October 3 in Aba.

The Enyimba supremo spoke to newsmen in Aba after his rampant People’s Elephant posted their biggest win this term across all competitions with a comprehensive 5-1 thrashing of Rayon Sports of Rwanda in a reverse quarter finals fixture of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup tie in Aba.

With 29 trophies in his silverware collection since assumption of office in 2000, Anyansi reckons the club would remain focus in their efforts to win the trophy as ‘unification of African trophies’ in Enyimba’s possession.

“You need to be right in my heart at the moment to know how delighted I’m”, the NFF executive committee member said with the 5-1 win over Rayon Sports coming just hours after he was re-elected to the NFF board in Katsina.

“I’m the happiest man at the moment, not just because we won, but more so for the fact we did so in a most commanding and convincing manner scoring five goals.

“Honestly, I’m overwhelmed by this performance which has taken us to the semifinal for the very first time.

“So, it’s like a river of joy flowing right through my heart at the moment.

“There is no other way to rate a good performance (in a match) other than the result and how many goals that were scored.

“So, I’m quite happy it’s the result, I’m overwhelmed by the performance, first time we are scoring five times in a single game at this level in recent time.”

He continued: “Getting to the quarterfinals is not an easy task and now that we are in the semifinal, we will still remain focused and take the games one after the other.

“It is same way we will approach our opponents in the remaining part of the competition.

“At this stage, we are not scared of any opponent, not even our semifinal foes Raja Casablanca.

“Obviously, we shouldn’t, but at the same time, we won’t underrate them too.

“We’ve gone through a lot to get here (semifinals).

“Semifinal is already the final. So, all we need to do is to concentrate, make sure we are not carried away by this present success.

“Raja are a big and strong club in Africa and I believe it is also possible that we can also get to the final.

“In football, everything is possible. Impossible, they often say, is nothing, but the key is hard work.

“Will Enyimba continue to work hard? Obviously yes. Will Enyimba continue to put the players and entire team in a condition that will enable them work harder than they have done today? Again, I say yes.

“The objective is to get to the final. And when you get to the final, then anything can happen.

“The cup can come home. We have won the (CAF) Champions League. We’ve also won everything on the domestic front—the league, Aiteo (Federation) Cup but this (CAF confederation Cup) is the only trophy that is not yet in Enyimba trophy cabinet and we are worried about that.

“If it is in boxing, we say it is unification fight. We need to win this cup to unify every other CAF inter-club trophy in our trophy cabinet.

“This is our focus and we are motivated to drive this ambition home. To do so, we must remain cool-headed, humble and never to be carried away, knowing it won’t be easy because every other team at this level also want to achieve success.

“So, we’ll ensure that we worked harder in order for us to fulfill our objectives”, Anyansi concluded.