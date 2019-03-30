<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fegor Ogude was sent off in Yenisey Krasnoyarsk’s 1-1 stalemate with Rubin Kazan in Saturday’s Russian Premier League game.

The 31-year-old who joined the Krasnoyarsk outfit last summer from rivals Amkar Perm received his third red card of his career at the Central Stadium while making his 20th league appearance for the side.

In the 42nd minute of the encounter, the Nigerian midfielder received a caution and a minute later was sent off by referee Vitaly Meshkov after he was booked for the second time.

As both sides struggled to make an impact, Khoren Bayramyan broke the deadlock in the 59th minute.

Dmitri Alenichev’s men fought back with Ali Gadzhibekov equalising in the 72nd minute to help the home team avoid defeat.

With the draw, Yenisey remain at the base of the league standings with 12 points from 21 games. They lock horns with Ural in their next game on April 7.