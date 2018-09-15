Inter Milan’s tough start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Parma thanks to a late goal from Federico Dimarco.

The Nerazzurri have only won one of their first four fixtures and are already in danger of losing touch with the teams at the top of the table.

Inter had most of the play but found clear-cut chances hard to come by in the first half, leading to the introduction of Mauro Icardi at half time.

However, despite continued pressure from the hosts, they fell behind to Dimarco’s long-range strike.