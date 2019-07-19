<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of Nigeria National League (NNL) side Niger Tornadoes has promised N500,000 cash reward for each goal scored by the team against Kano Pillars in the final of the 2019 Federation Cup.

The chairman of the club, Adamu Aliyu, made the disclosure while redeeming the pledge of N1.5 million made to the players before their semi-final tie against Rivers United.

Tornadoes defeated Rivers United 2-1 at the Agege Stadium, to set up a Northern derby final slated for Wednesday, July 24 at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Aside from the N500,000 cash reward for each goal scored against Pillars, the Tornadoes chairman also said a win over Pillars will earn the Ikon Allah Boys N1 million.

“For the finals, you will get half a million for each goal you score. If you score four goals it is N2 million plus additional N1 million for winning the match, totaling N3 million,” the club chairman told the team as they intensified their preparations for the crunch clash in Kaduna.

The club boss also disclosed that Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello would be present at the final and would also reward the team handsomely if they win.

The Ikon Allah Boys had a poor campaign in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), which culminated in their relegation to the second-tier, but they have made up with a good run in the Federation Cup.

While winning the Federation Cup will be a thrilling climax for what has hitherto been a disappointing season, Tornadoes already have a continental football ticket in the kitty as they would be representing Nigeria in the Caf Confederation Cup alongside Enugu Rangers.