The Nigeria Football Federation conducted the draw for the men’s Round of 64 of the 2019 Federation Cup, with a number of high profile fixtures revealed for May 25.

Enugu Rangers needed a great comeback in the final against Kano Pillars before winning the competition on penalties at the Stephen Keshi Stadium last year. Asaba will start the defence of their title with a Round of 64 tie against Niger Tornadoes Feeders while Kano Pillars have a date with Aspire FC in another fixture.

Shooting Stars will face Osun United for the third time this season while the two Ogun State representatives, Gateway United and Almar will square up to ensure that the state will still present a representative in the Round of 32 while Abia Warriors will slug it out with Heartland Comets in another Oriental Derby.

A total of 64 teams, including 19 NPFL teams (minus Go Round FC, Heartland FC, FC IfeanyiUbah, Remo Stars and MFM that failed to qualify), will battle for places in the men’s Round of 32. There are a total of 25 teams in the women’s competition, who start their race when the men will be battling in the Round of 32.

FEDERATION CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 64

Enugu Rangers Vs Tornadoes Feeders

Kebbi United Vs Lobi Stars

Gateway FC Vs Almar FC

Abia Warriors Vs Heartland Comets

Ambassador FC Vs Yobe Desert Stars

Warri Wolves Vs Doma United

Rivers United Vs FC Timber Loader

Sokoto United Vs Akwa United

Walli Flamingoes Vs Delta Force

Cynosure FC Vs Mighty Jets

Gombe United Vs FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders

Niger Tornadoes Vs Fasbir FC

Enyimba FC Vs Kano Pillars Feeders

Yobe Desert Feeders Vs Smart City

Gwandu United Vs Katsina United

Osun United Vs Shooting Stars

Ekiti United Vs Ebonyi United

Jigawa Golden Stars Vs Insurance FC

Spartans FC Vs Port Harcourt City

Police Osogbo Vs El-Kanemi Warriors

Kogi United Vs Akure City

Setraco United Vs Plateau United

Amanda FC Vs Calabar Rovers

Wikki Tourists Vs Qatar FC

Layin Zomo FC Vs Sunshine Stars

FC De-Leo Vs EFCC

Katsina United Feeders Vs Nasarawa United

Aklosendi FC Vs Zabgai FC

Crown FC Vs Bayelsa United Feeders

Kwara United Vs Ben Ayade FC

Adamawa Heroes Vs ABS FC

Aspire FC Vs Kano Pillars

FEDERATION CUP WOMEN’S ROUND OF 25

Capital City Dove Vs FC Robo

Osun Babes Vs Linda Ayade FC

Police Machine Vs Vera Gold Angels

Solo Wonders Vs Bayelsa Queens

Crystal Academy Vs Pelican Stars

Edo Queens Vs YEF Queens

Olori Babes Vs Moje Babes

Young Talents 99 Vs Fortress Ladies

Kaduna Queens Vs Abia Angels

Rivers Angels, Adamawa Queens, Sunshine Queens, Delta Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Confluence Queens and Ibom Angels start in the Round of 16.