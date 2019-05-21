The Nigeria Football Federation conducted the draw for the men’s Round of 64 of the 2019 Federation Cup, with a number of high profile fixtures revealed for May 25.
Enugu Rangers needed a great comeback in the final against Kano Pillars before winning the competition on penalties at the Stephen Keshi Stadium last year. Asaba will start the defence of their title with a Round of 64 tie against Niger Tornadoes Feeders while Kano Pillars have a date with Aspire FC in another fixture.
Shooting Stars will face Osun United for the third time this season while the two Ogun State representatives, Gateway United and Almar will square up to ensure that the state will still present a representative in the Round of 32 while Abia Warriors will slug it out with Heartland Comets in another Oriental Derby.
A total of 64 teams, including 19 NPFL teams (minus Go Round FC, Heartland FC, FC IfeanyiUbah, Remo Stars and MFM that failed to qualify), will battle for places in the men’s Round of 32. There are a total of 25 teams in the women’s competition, who start their race when the men will be battling in the Round of 32.
FEDERATION CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 64
Enugu Rangers Vs Tornadoes Feeders
Kebbi United Vs Lobi Stars
Gateway FC Vs Almar FC
Abia Warriors Vs Heartland Comets
Ambassador FC Vs Yobe Desert Stars
Warri Wolves Vs Doma United
Rivers United Vs FC Timber Loader
Sokoto United Vs Akwa United
Walli Flamingoes Vs Delta Force
Cynosure FC Vs Mighty Jets
Gombe United Vs FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders
Niger Tornadoes Vs Fasbir FC
Enyimba FC Vs Kano Pillars Feeders
Yobe Desert Feeders Vs Smart City
Gwandu United Vs Katsina United
Osun United Vs Shooting Stars
Ekiti United Vs Ebonyi United
Jigawa Golden Stars Vs Insurance FC
Spartans FC Vs Port Harcourt City
Police Osogbo Vs El-Kanemi Warriors
Kogi United Vs Akure City
Setraco United Vs Plateau United
Amanda FC Vs Calabar Rovers
Wikki Tourists Vs Qatar FC
Layin Zomo FC Vs Sunshine Stars
FC De-Leo Vs EFCC
Katsina United Feeders Vs Nasarawa United
Aklosendi FC Vs Zabgai FC
Crown FC Vs Bayelsa United Feeders
Kwara United Vs Ben Ayade FC
Adamawa Heroes Vs ABS FC
Aspire FC Vs Kano Pillars
FEDERATION CUP WOMEN’S ROUND OF 25
Capital City Dove Vs FC Robo
Osun Babes Vs Linda Ayade FC
Police Machine Vs Vera Gold Angels
Solo Wonders Vs Bayelsa Queens
Crystal Academy Vs Pelican Stars
Edo Queens Vs YEF Queens
Olori Babes Vs Moje Babes
Article continues below
Young Talents 99 Vs Fortress Ladies
Kaduna Queens Vs Abia Angels
Rivers Angels, Adamawa Queens, Sunshine Queens, Delta Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Confluence Queens and Ibom Angels start in the Round of 16.