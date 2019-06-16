<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The defending champions of the Federation Cup, Enugu Rangers have romped into the Round of 32 of the competition.

Akwa United, Rivers United, Abia Warriors were among the other clubs who sent their opponents packing in the Round of 64 fixtures on Saturday.

The Flying Antelopes picked up another Caf Confederation Cup berth at the just concluded NPFL Championship Play-offs. They defeated their foes through the goals of Chiamaka Madu and Godwin Aguda in the 33rd and 87th minutes at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

2015 and 2017 Federation Cup winners, Akwa United showed they have recovered from their NPFL Championship play-offs misadventure after they pipped Sokoto United 2-1 at the Fifa Goal Project in Abuja.

Dennis Nya and Ndifreke Effiong put the Promise Keepers on the path of victory but Muritala Telele reduced the difference in the second half. Sokoto United turned the game into a grandstand finish in Abuja. Elsewhere Lobi Stars stopped Kebbi United by a lone goal.

Katsina United and Niger Tornadoes are among the teams that have booked their places in the Round of 32 while the remaining matches to determine the rest of the qualifiers for the Round of 32 will be decided on Sunday.

Results of the Federation Cup Round of 64 Matches:

Sokoto United 1-2 Akwa United

Abia Warriors 1-0 Heartland Comets

Rivers United 4-0 Timber Loader

Kebbi United 0-1 Lobi Stars

Jigawa Golden Stars 1-2 Bendel Insurance

Niger Tornadoes 3-0 Fasbir FC

Enugu Rangers 2-0 Niger Tornadoes Feeders

Kwara United 3-0 Ben Ayade

Wikki Tourists 4-0 Qatar FC

Gombe United 3-0 FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders

Delta Force 2-0 Walli Flamingos

Setraco 0-4 Plateau United

Gwandu United 2-4 Katsina United

Ambassador 1-0 Yobe Desert Stars

Remaining Fixtures:

Enyimba vs Kano Pillars Feeders (Ilorin)

Police (Osogbo) vs El Kanemi Warriors (Lafia)

Layin Zomo FC Vs Sunshine Stars (Lokoja)

Katsina United Feeders Vs Nasarawa United (Kaduna)

Aspire FC Vs Kano Pillars (Abuja Goal Project)